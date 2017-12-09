Boycotts, protests to greet Trump on Mississippi visit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump plans to celebrate heroes of the civil rights movement during a visit to Mississippi, but at least one leader of that era says plans to be a no-show.

Other activists plan protests, citing what they say is Trump’s divisive record on civil rights.

Trump is visiting Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday for the state’s bicentennial and the opening of separate museums dedicated to state history and its role in the civil rights movement.

But John Lewis – a Georgia congressman and a leader of the movement – says he’ll no longer speak at the event. Lewis says Trump’s participation is an insult. Lewis was among scores of Democratic members of Congress who skipped Trump’s inauguration.

The White House called the threat of boycotts and protests “a little unfortunate.”