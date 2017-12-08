York County sues drug companies

WHTM Staff Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York County has filed a lawsuit against 24 drug makers and distributors, claiming the companies downplayed risks associated with opioids.

The district attorney’s office, in announcing the lawsuit on Friday, said negligent behavior by the companies led to increases in the county budget for responding to the addiction crisis.

“Besides the devastating loss, the devastating human toll, there is a massive, massive financial burden that impacts every single York County taxpayer,” District Attorney-elect David Sunday said. “My hope is that this lawsuit will at the very least help mitigate the financial loss on our community and on our taxpayers and put a stop to these deceptive business practices that are affecting every York countian and decimating our community.”

York County’s solicitor says the lawsuit will not cost taxpayers anything.

Four other counties have filed similar suits, including Dauphin County.

