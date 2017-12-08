York County Co. Coroner: Motorcyclist killed in crash did not have lights on

By Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) The York County Coroner’s office said the motorcyclist killed after being hit by an SUV did not have his lights on.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday as the motorcyclist was traveling west on Kreutz Creek Road in Hellam Township.

According to the coroner’s press release, the driver of a Jeep SUV did not see the motorcyclist and crossed the intersection into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the driver’s side of the Jeep and the man in his 60s riding it was thrown off.

He died on scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The coroner did know the current condition of the driver of the SUV but said the driver’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The name of the man killed will be released after additional family members are notified.

 

