UPMC Pinnacle: Taking On Heart Failure

Heart failure means that the heart isn’t pumping as well as it should be. With heart failure, the weakened heart can’t supply the cells with enough blood. This can result in fatigue and shortness of breath and some people have coughing.

Everyday activities such as walking, climbing stairs or carrying groceries can become very difficult. Heart failure is a serious condition, and usually there’s no cure. But many people with heart failure lead a full, enjoyable life when the condition is managed.

We’ll learn from the professionals at UPMC Pinnacle how people suffering from heart failure can reduce stress and boost their health for the holiday season.