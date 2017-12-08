Sandusky’s son gets prison for child sex crimes

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – A son of former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky will serve up to seven years in prison for pressuring a teen girl for nude photos and asking her sister for oral sex.

Jeffrey Sandusky, 42, was sentenced Friday in Centre County Court to 3.5 to 7 years in prison followed by a year of probation.

He’ll have to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life.

Sandusky, a former state prison guard, pleaded guilty in September to 14 counts including solicitation of statutory sexual assault, solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, solicitation of child pornography, and unlawful contact with minors.

According to charging documents filed by state police in February, Sandusky sent inappropriate text messages to one of the girls in March 2016, including some that asked for nude photographs.

In the texts, Sandusky told the teen it wasn’t weird because “he studied medicine.” He also told her not to show his texts to anyone.

Prosecutors Sandusky sought oral sex from the other girl in 2013 when she was 15 years.

Sandusky is one of six adopted children of Jerry Sandusky, who is serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexually abusing 10 boys.

