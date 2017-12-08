San Diego County wildfire surging toward sea

By Published:
In this image from video released by Chase Bonefant @ChaseBonenfant, shows the Lilac fire burning in Bonsall, Calif. A brush fire driven by gusty winds that have plagued Southern California all week exploded rapidly Thursday north of San Diego, destroying dozens of trailer homes in a retirement community and killing race horses at an elite training facility. (Chase Bonefant via AP)

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) – A wildfire that’s burned 20 homes in San Diego County is roaring westward and fire officials say it could reach the sea.

Santa Ana winds have driven the flames over 6 ½ square miles of the northern county. Authorities Thursday night say it could reach Oceanside and the Camp Pendleton Marine Base. Evacuations have been ordered for nearby areas.

The fire has ravaged trailer homes in a retirement community in Fallbrook and killed race horses at an elite training facility.

Authorities say three people were hospitalized with burns and two firefighters were injured battling the flames.

The fire is one of six that have burned dozens of homes and prompted mass evacuations from north of Los Angeles southward nearly to San Diego.

Forecasts call for the gusty Santa Ana winds to continue for at least another day.

