Real ID: Get your documents early

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT has launched a public awareness campaign for people who want a Real ID-compliant driver’s license when they’re available in 2019.

PennDOT is encouraging people who want the identification with enhanced security features to obtain the required documents in plenty of time. The documents include a birth certificate with a raised seal, social security card, proof of all legal name changes, and two proofs of current address.

If you do not have your birth certificate, you need to contact the state or county Department of Health office in the state of your birth and request an original or certified copy. Getting a birth certificate can take up to six months.

Social security cards cannot be laminated. Replacement cards are available from the Social Security Administration at no cost.

Proof of a legal name change includes a marriage license or a court order issued by a family court.

A current driver’s license, bank statement, or utility bill with your name can be used to prove your current address.

The federal government has extended the deadline for Real ID compliance in Pennsylvania to Oct. 10, 2018, so current driver’s licenses and photo IDs are still accepted for boarding a domestic flight and entering certain federal facilities.

Real ID is optional for Pennsylvania residents. Standard driver’s licenses and photo ID will still be available.

Those who want a Real ID will pay a one-time fee of $30 plus a renewal fee, which is currently $30.50.

