Man wanted for stealing from Carlisle employer

By Published:
Kristopher Spidel (Carlisle Police Department)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man accused of stealing more than $1,600 from his employer.

Kristopher Spidel, 32, took $1,666 from the business in the 200 block of South Spring Garden Street over a two-month period, Carlisle police said.

The business owner reported the theft on Nov. 20.

Spidel, of Mechanicsburg, is charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Carlisle police at 717-243-5252.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s