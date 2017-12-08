Man wanted for stealing from Carlisle employer

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man accused of stealing more than $1,600 from his employer.

Kristopher Spidel, 32, took $1,666 from the business in the 200 block of South Spring Garden Street over a two-month period, Carlisle police said.

The business owner reported the theft on Nov. 20.

Spidel, of Mechanicsburg, is charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Carlisle police at 717-243-5252.

