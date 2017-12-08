Man sought for armed robbery at restaurant

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a Subway restaurant at gunpoint.

Farley D. Vest Jr., 28, is accused of robbing the Subway in the Dauphin Plaza Shopping Center on Union Deposit Road. Susquehanna Township police said on Nov. 28, Vest passed a note demanding cash from the register then showed a gun.

Vest is charged with robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm. There is a reward for anyone with information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information should call Detective Brown at 717-909-9242 or email 106@susquehannatwp.com.

