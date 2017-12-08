Jones makes game-saving catch, Falcons beats Saints 20-17

By Published:
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Dontari Poe, bottom, and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) sack New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

ATLANTA (AP) – Deion Jones made a leaping interception in the end zone with 1:25 remaining and the Atlanta Falcons held on for a crucial 20-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night, setting up a three-way race for the NFC South title.

Matt Ryan shook off three interceptions to guide the Falcons to Matt Bryant’s 52-yard field goal with 3:49 to go, snapping a 17-all tie.

The Saints (9-4) were in position to pull out the victory, driving to the Atlanta 11 after Drew Brees converted on fourth-and-1 with a quarterback sneak. On second down, Brees attempted to hit tight end Josh Hill in the back of the end zone.

Jones had other ideas. He leaped high to make the pick , landing flat on this back but holding on. The Falcons (8-5) climbed within one game of the division-leading Saints with three weeks to go.

