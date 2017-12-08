Ephrata man convicted of stabbing man 7 times

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man has been convicted of repeatedly stabbing another man in May.

A Lancaster County jury on Thursday found 36-year-old Joel R. Benjamin of guilty of aggravated assault and not guilty of attempted homicide.

The district attorney’s office said Benjamin and the 21-year-old victim were arguing over a television while in Benjamin’s bedroom. When the unarmed victim threatened Benjamin, Benjamin used an 8-inch military-style knife to stab the victim seven times in the face, torso, and back.

The victim underwent life-saving surgery at a hospital. Prosecutors said he will never regain full sight in his right eye.

Benjamin is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 21.

