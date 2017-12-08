Coroner called to York County fire

Shrewsbury, Pa. (WHTM) – The coroner has been called to the scene of a house fire in York County.

It started around 1:45 Friday morning along Foundry Drive between Mount Airy Road and Covington Drive in Shrewsbury Township.

The call came in as a fire with possible entrapment.

We do not know the identity of the person killed in the fire.

No word yet on any other injuries or the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

