Close call along the coast to bring flurries, snow showers for some

The cold air is upon us, and is here to stick around over the next two weeks. We’ll remain dry today with highs in the upper 30s, as increasing clouds arrive as a coastal storm moves closer up the east coast. And with that will come a few close calls for snow accumulation over the next 2 weeks.

The first of which will be tomorrow afternoon as a winter storm moves up the east coast. As of now, overall significant snow is not in the works, however I do expect for some of us to receive flurries with a possibility of light snow accumulations further east in York, Lebanon, and Lancaster counties. The RPM model has the storm track heading slightly west and into our viewing area, showing some models that allow for a light accumulation of 1-3″ further southeast of York, Lancaster and Lebanon counties, at this time. The further east you go, the better chance you have of more accumulation. Again, overall no significant accumulation is expected.

As the models continue to update we will have more information. The rest of the week will feature cold air and flurries, as several weak systems continue to pass through the area. Before the next better chance of snow showers arrives from a clipper system on Monday night into Tuesday. Followed by even colder air heading into next weekend.

Bundle up, and tune in for more details as we head into the weekend.

-Meteorologist Ann Rodden