Budgets in good shape as municipalities brace for snow

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Rapho Township officials have finished work on a new salt shed just in time for the first predicted snowfall of the season in Lancaster County.

Township manager Sara Gibson said the shed cost $150,000.

“It allows our vehicles to load and unload undercover,” she said.

As of Friday, there were 750 tons of salt in the shed. That salt will be at the disposal of five public works crew members who will be on standby to treat 95 miles of roadway this weekend.

Gibson said last year, township officials only went through 60 percent of their $120,000 snow budget. She said the savings will not impact how they prepare for snow this year.

“We still plan from year to year to budget about the same amount because you’ll have an average over a five-year period that’s about the same,” she said. “If you say we only had one storm last year and this year we reduce the budget, then you can get caught off guard.”