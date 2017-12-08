Ariz. Rep. Franks resigns before Ethics probe

WASHINGTON (AP) – Arizona Republican Trent Franks says he is resigning from the House because he discussed with two female staff aides whether they would consider being a surrogate mother.

Franks says he deeply regrets “that my discussion of this option and process in the workplace caused distress.”

He says his resignation will take effect Jan. 31. He says he will not put his family, staff and fellow lawmakers through “hyperbolized public excoriation.”

Franks says he and his wife, Josephine, have had several failed pregnancies before a surrogate gave them twins. After that, Franks says, he had a “discussion of surrogacy with two previous female subordinates.”

He says that in the “current cultural and media climate” he would “unable to complete a fair House Ethics investigation.”