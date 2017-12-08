Ariz. Rep. Franks resigns before Ethics probe

By Published:
FILE - In this March 24, 2017, file photo, Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz. speaks with a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington. Franks says he is resigning Jan. 31 amid a House Ethics Committee investigation of possible sexual harassment. Franks says in a statement that he never physically intimidated, coerced or attempted to have any sexual contact with any member of his congressional staff. Instead, he says, the dispute resulted from a discussion of surrogacy. Franks and his wife have 3-year-old twins who were conceived through surrogacy. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Arizona Republican Trent Franks says he is resigning from the House because he discussed with two female staff aides whether they would consider being a surrogate mother.

Franks says he deeply regrets “that my discussion of this option and process in the workplace caused distress.”

He says his resignation will take effect Jan. 31. He says he will not put his family, staff and fellow lawmakers through “hyperbolized public excoriation.”

Franks says he and his wife, Josephine, have had several failed pregnancies before a surrogate gave them twins. After that, Franks says, he had a “discussion of surrogacy with two previous female subordinates.”

He says that in the “current cultural and media climate” he would “unable to complete a fair House Ethics investigation.”

