Aide to US Rep Bob Brady pleads guilty in campaign probe

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
In this Feb. 11, 2013, photo, Rep. Robert Brady, D-Pa. speaks after a round table discussion with Vice President Joe Biden on gun control at Girard College in Philadelphia. The FBI has reason to believe U.S. Rep. Bob Brady unlawfully concealed a $90,000 payment made by his campaign to get an opponent to quit a 2012 primary race, according to court documents made public Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, that confirm the Philadelphia Democrat is under investigation in a widening campaign finance probe. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Officials say a political consultant for U.S. Rep. Bob Brady has pleaded guilty to lying about a $90,000 payment made by the congressman’s campaign to get an opponent to quit a 2012 primary.

Donald Jones pleaded guilty Friday to making false statements to the FBI in a campaign finance probe involving the Philadelphia Democrat.

Brady, the head of the city’s Democratic party, has not been charged. His attorney has said the congressman never did anything wrong.

Authorities in October charged the 62-year-old Jones along with another political consultant for their roles in allegedly concealing the payment to 2012 primary challenger Jimmie Moore. Both Moore and his former aide have pleaded guilty in the case.

Jones says he’s sorry and has agreed to cooperate with federal authorities.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s