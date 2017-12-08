Adams Co. man found guilty of 2016 murder of roommate

By Published:

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) A jury has found an Adams County man guilty of first degree murder after the brutal attack of his roommate a year ago.

The Adams County District Attorney tweeted about the verdict Thursday evening.

Police said Walter M. Smith Jr., 44, attacked 44-year-old Mitchell Jones with a ceramic water pitcher in their Conewago Township apartment on June 4, 2016.

Investigators said the attack happened after a long day of partying and smoking crack.

Jones was found in an upstairs bedroom with a plastic trash bag over his head. A bloody hand print was also found sliding down the bedroom wall.

According to court paperwork Smith told police he was drunk all day, he fought like a man, and life got wrong real quick.

 

