2 charged in murder of Chambersburg-area woman

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested two people for the murder of a woman found dead outside her Greene Township home on Thursday morning.

Tosha M. Daley, 26, and Nicholas V. Shinn, 21, both of 294 South Allison Street in Greencastle, are charged with first-degree murder and other charges in the killing of 46-year-old Jamie R. Daley.

Tosha Daley is the stepdaughter of Jamie Daley, who was apparently stabbed and beaten to death at her home in the 3700 block of Mountain Shadow Circle. An autopsy was planned Friday to determine the exact cause of death.

Both suspects were in Franklin County Jail without bail.

Tosha Daley is charged with charged with first-degree murder, solicitation of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and second-degree murder. She also faces conspiracy and solicitation counts for burglary, robbery, and theft.

Shinn is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and related counts.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19.

