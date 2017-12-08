1 dead in North Lebanon house fire

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was found dead after a house fire Friday afternoon in North Lebanon Township.

The two-alarm fire occurred in the 800 block of Kimmerlings Road. The victim’s body was found inside the home.

Neighbors said the victim was an elderly woman who used a wheelchair. She was alone in the house at the time of the fire.

Chief Allen Firestine of the Rural Security Fire Company said flames were shooting from the house when firefighters arrived so they couldn’t make a safe entry to look for anyone.

“I had to make a decision to keep my crew safe before we could go in and try to locate the victim if there was one. Unfortunately, there was this time,” Firestine said.

Police and the coroner’s office are investigating.

The name of the victim was not immediately released and no other details were available.