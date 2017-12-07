Work to begin on Route 30 near Gettysburg

By Published: Updated:

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Drivers may see lane shifts and flaggers when work begins on Route 30 west of Gettysburg next week.

A construction crew will replace drainage pipes on more than four miles of the roadway between Seminary Ridge Avenue in Cumberland Township and Old Route 30 in Franklin Township, according to a PennDOT news release.

The work is scheduled to begin on Monday.

The roadway will be repaired, milled, and resurfaced in the spring. The entire $2 million project should be complete by mid-June.

