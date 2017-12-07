Woman dead in Chambersburg-area homicide

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State police are investigating a homicide in Franklin County.

Troopers were called to the 3700 block of Mountain Shadow Circle in Greene Township around 11:30 a.m. Thursday and found a woman’s body outside the home.

Police said the call was for a welfare check at the home. They did not immediately release the woman’s name.

They said there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests or suspects were announced.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.