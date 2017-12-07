Teen reports stranger incident in West Donegal

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A 16-year-old girl told police that a stranger grabbed her while she was out for a run in West Donegal Township.

Northwest Regional police said the unknown man approached the girl in the area of White Pine Drive on Tuesday around 3:45 p.m.

The teen reported the man offered her a ride and grabbed her when she declined. She said she punched him and ran home.

She said there was a black SUV parked in the area where the incident occurred.

She described the person as a white man in his late 30s or early 40s, about 5’9″ tall, with dark hair and a thinner build.

Residents are asked to call the police department at 717-367-8481 with any information.

