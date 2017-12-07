Police investigating reported shooting in Harrisburg

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting in Harrisburg.

It happened just before 1:30 this morning near 13th and Sycamore Streets.

We do know an ambulance was called to the scene but we do not know anything about the victim.

Violent crimes have picked up in the city since Thanksgiving. There have been two homicides, a police-involved shooting, and some burglaries.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

