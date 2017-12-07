N. Korea says war is inevitable as allies continue war games

Kim Jong Un
This Nov. 29, 2017, image provided by the North Korean government on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, third from left, and what the North Korean government calls the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, in North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea says a nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula has become a matter of when, not if, as it continued to criticize a massive joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea.

North Korea also claimed high-ranked U.S. officials, including CIA Director Mike Pompeo, have confirmed American intent for war with “bellicose remarks.”

Pompeo said Saturday that U.S. intelligence agencies believe North Korean leader Kim Jong Un doesn’t have a good idea about how tenuous his situation is domestically and internationally. A North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman said Pompeo provoked the country by “impudently criticizing our supreme leadership.”

The comments were reported after the United States flew a B-1B supersonic bomber over South Korea on Wednesday as part of an exercise involving hundreds of warplanes.

