Miniature Railroad Club of York hosts holiday open houses

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Miniature Railroad Club of York is hosting several Holiday Open House events now through mid-January.

Founded in 1943, MRRCY is the third-oldest model railroad organization in the United States. Its building at 381 Wheatfield Street was specifically built to house a large 30x90ft. train layout, which is constantly evolving in design.

The non-profit club does not charge admission to its open houses, but suggests a donation of $5 for adults and $2 for children under age 12 to tour the layout.

“Its a family tradition for many who come out over the Christmas season,” said club member Michael Brown.

The schedule of open houses is listed below. All times are 1-5pm.

November 25th – 26th

December 2nd – 3rd

December 9th – 10th

December 16th – 17th

December 23rd – 24th

December 30th – 31st

January 6th – 7th

January 13th – 14th