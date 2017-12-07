Maui Whitening: Your Brightest Smile—Just in Time for Christmas

Maui Whitening is a one of a kind business in the area. They offer one-hour teeth whitening services in a salon setting. Maui also offer lash extensions, done by a PA Certified Esthetician.

“Our whitening process both less expensive and less irritating than many other processes. The results are immediate and significant. Most customers see an improvement of 8-10 shades in the one hour visit,” tells Rob Brenkacs, Owner.

We’re learning more about Maui’s exciting services from Rob today in the studio.