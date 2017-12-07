Lawmakers honor Pennsylvania Pearl Harbor survivors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a touching tribute to survivors of Pearl Harbor at the state Capitol on Thursday.

Survivors, their family, and friends joined with lawmakers to commemorate the attack 76 years ago.

Organizers say the event has decreased over the years, as fewer survivors are still alive.

“Father Time is ticking forward and we have fewer and fewer Pearl Harbor survivors participating in these events,” organizer Chris Cleaver said.

Lawmakers and the Naval Supply Systems Command honored three survivors from the Keystone State: Isaac George, Richard Schimmel, and Pat Bonnelli.