Lancaster County students use programming skills for holiday light show

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) Some students in the Conestoga Valley School District showed off their computer programming skills by creating a holiday light show.

The Technology Student Association (TSA) organized the light show.

Eight teams of students in 7-10th grade have been working on this project over the last couple of months. They used a software called Light-O-Rama to develop the show.

“It really has led me down the path of engineering, and aerospace and different engineering jobs like that, dealing with technology,” said Samuel Jones, a 10th grade student.

The show was timed to music and was presented Wednesday night at Conestoga Valley Middle School.

“Our students don’t traditionally get to show off their works. It’s very difficult for them. So this is a way that the tech geek gets to show off their artistic side,” said Chris Miller, Technology Student Association Adviser.

This was the second year Conestoga Valley’s TSA has held a light show.