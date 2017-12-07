Keillor attorney: MPR must ‘set the record straight’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Garrison Keilor’s attorney says the humorist is aware of only one woman making allegations of inappropriate behavior against him and wants the president of Minnesota Public Radio to “set the record straight” on that point.

Keilor’s personal attorney, Eric Nilsson, issued a statement early Thursday responding to a news report that MPR President Jon McTaggart told employees Wednesday the decision to cut ties with Keilor resulted from multiple allegations that covered an extended period of time.

MPR News reported the McTaggart comments. Nilsson says that the former “A Prairie Home Companion” host wants a swift resolution with MPR and “expects a full restoration of his reputation.”

Keillor has said he touched a woman’s bare back to console her, and that he apologized. MPR has not provided details of the allegations.