Keillor attorney: MPR must ‘set the record straight’

By and Published:
Garrison Keillor
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2014 file photo, Garrison Keillor talks with Daily Circuit host Tom Weber in the studios at Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul, Minn. The president of Minnesota Public Radio has told employees the decision to cut business ties with former "A Prairie Home Companion" host Keillor resulted from "multiple allegations" that covered an extended period of time. Jon McTaggart held an off-the-record meeting with employees Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, a week after Keillor's dismissal was announced. (Jeffrey Thompson/Minnesota Public Radio via AP, File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Garrison Keilor’s attorney says the humorist is aware of only one woman making allegations of inappropriate behavior against him and wants the president of Minnesota Public Radio to “set the record straight” on that point.

Keilor’s personal attorney, Eric Nilsson, issued a statement early Thursday responding to a news report that MPR President Jon McTaggart told employees Wednesday the decision to cut ties with Keilor resulted from multiple allegations that covered an extended period of time.

MPR News reported the McTaggart comments. Nilsson says that the former “A Prairie Home Companion” host wants a swift resolution with MPR and “expects a full restoration of his reputation.”

Keillor has said he touched a woman’s bare back to console her, and that he apologized. MPR has not provided details of the allegations.

