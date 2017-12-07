High temperatures fall to the 30s by tomorrow and the weekend

Colder weather is here to stay with some wintry precipitation across the Northeast to follow this weekend. Our forecast stays relatively quiet over the coming days other than breezy conditions today. Winds will be around 10 to 15 mph making it feel like the 30s throughout the day. More sunshine will help at times to make it feel warmer, but temperatures will fall each day through Sunday.

The weekend features active weather around us, but we will likely be on the outside looking at storminess along the New England coast. Some snow is possible and mixed precipitation near the coast with drier air likely over us. A disturbance coming from the north may trigger some snow showers/flurries across the Midstate Saturday into Sunday, but again nothing major. These snow showers and the disturbance causing the precipitation will reinforce the cold air bringing high temperatures to the low 30s. More cold weather is likely to follow next week, however a quick break is likely in between the cold air outbreaks for next Monday and Tuesday.