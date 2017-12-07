Fulton Theatre Presents: A Christmas Story

By Published:

It’s not sugarplums dancing in Ralphie’s head; it’s a Red Ryder air rifle! On a desperate quest to prove to his mother, teacher and even Santa that he is responsible enough to be the proud owner of this Christmas wish, Ralphie isn’t going to let any opposition stop him from getting what he wants, including the schoolyard bullies! Bundled with your favorite film moments, fans will rejoice as they relive the triple-dog-dare flag pole incident, the worst Christmas present ever (pink bunny pajamas) and the FRA-GEE-LAY top prize (leg lamp). A Christmas Story, The Musical hits the bullseye for holiday family fun!

The show is on now through December 31st at the Fulton Theatre. Many different show times are available, so check out their website to learn more.

