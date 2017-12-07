Driver charged in crash that killed tow truck operator, customer

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Virginia man is accused of driving drunk when he caused a crash that killed a tow truck operator and the driver he was helping on Route 222 in Lancaster County.

Anthony W. Caldwell, 30, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide while DUI and other charges related to the Sept. 10 crash near the Peach Road overpass in West Earl Township.

Caldwell told police he had been drinking alcohol at a friend’s house before driving. His van went onto the highway shoulder and struck Ralph Waltrous, a 44-year-old tow-truck operator, and 46-year-old Robert Buckwalter, a driver receiving a tow.

The district attorney’s office said Caldwell’s blood-alcohol level was .088 percent shortly after the crash, just over Pennsylvania’s legal limit of .08 percent, and Caldwell was not licensed to drive. He had only a learner’s permit from Virginia and was alone in his van.

A witness said Caldwell was swerving from lane to lane before the crash and did not move into the left lane, as required by law, for the tow truck that had its emergency lights activated.

Caldwell was arraigned Wednesday and placed in Lancaster County Prison on $750,000 bail.

