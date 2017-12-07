Daybreak’s Holiday Home Cooking: Flora makes Italian seafood stew

Daybreak’s Holiday Home Cooking series continued Thursday with Flora Posteraro crafting her favorite recipe for seafood cioppino.

The recipe is listed below. You can see her demonstrate it by watching the videos. Flora substituted crab meat for mussels in the version she prepared on Daybreak.

If you have a recipe you would love to share with Daybreak viewers, enter our “Cooking with Daybreak” contest. Take your favorite original recipe and create a two minute or less video making it. We’ll accept entries next week, December 8-13. Viewers will vote for one winner. Voting will be open December 12-17. We will announce the winner on December 18 and that person will prepare their recipe live in the abc27 kitchen on December 21. Stay tuned for a link to enter the contest.



Seafood Cioppino

3 Tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves chopped garlic

15 oz. chicken broth

14.5 oz. crushed stewed tomato’s

1 cup dry white wine

3 tablespoons fresh chopped basil

1 tablespoon fresh oregano

3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 bay leaves

1-1/4 pound fresh white fish, cut into 2 inch chunks

1 pound fresh large shrimp

1 pound bay scallops

10 stone clams, scrubbed

10 mussels, scrubbed and cleaned

Pour oil in large pot over medium heat. Cook garlic in oil; stir until garlic is browned about 5-7 minutes.

Stir in chicken broth, stewed tomato’s , wine, all fresh herbs and seasoning. Cover pot and let it simmer for half hour.

Fold in fish, shrimp, scallops, clams and mussels. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low. Leave simmer until clams open (5-7 minutes). Serve with a loaf of fresh Italian bread! Mangia!!!!!