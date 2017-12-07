DA, police scold community on illegal guns after girl, 6, shot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “Get rid of these damn guns – of these illegal guns,” Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico said Monday after a 6-year-old Harrisburg girl was accidentally shot by her 10-year-old brother.

Authorities said the boy found the stolen .40-caliber handgun, mistook it for a toy, and shot his sister in the chest.

Police officers were called to the home in the 1100 block of Cloverly Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

“They followed the blood to where they found a 6-year-old young child lying on the ground with gunshot wounds,” Harrisburg police Captain Gabe Olivera said.

First responders saved the girl who was in critical but stable condition at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. She is expected to survive.

Police are searching for 24-year-old Tremayne A. James. He is charged with illegal possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, endangering the welfare of children, and reckless endangerment.

Investigators said he hid the gun in the home where the 10-year-old boy was able to find it.

“Stolen guns are a problem that continue to plague us because normally they end up being used in criminal activity or in a case like this,” Marsico said.

“There is not a gun store in Harrisburg city. None. Zero. All of the guns that are brought in are brought in by others into the city,” Olivera said.

Police are asking the community to report stolen guns if they find them in their homes, saying it could prevent a similar incident.