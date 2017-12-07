Crash kills 2 on I-81 near Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)– Two people are dead after a crash on I-81 South Wednesday evening.

The crash happened near mile marker 47.4 around 5:45 p.m. in South Middleton Township.

State Police said a Ford Explorer crashed into the back of a tow truck that was trying to merge onto the highway.

The front and back seat passengers of the Explorer were pronounced dead on scene. Their names have not been released

The driver of the Explorer was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the tow truck were not hurt.