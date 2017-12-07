Celebrating and strategizing tourism in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds of people and dozens of businesses talked tourism Thursday at the 15th Annual Tourism Industry Event. The event recapped tourism success in the midstate in 2017 and what we have to look forward to in 2018.

“We usually have 1,500 to 2,000 people a week visiting our business between weddings, private events, restaurant, people coming for brewery tours” said Wydridge Farm President Steve Groff, “It’s grown quite a bit in 3 years”.

Groff and his family didn’t plan to own a local business. “I was a surgeon and was in a bad bike accident a few years ago that nearly wiped me out. I decided to change careers. We live here on the farm, added amenities to our old barn!” The businesses now working with others in the name of tourism. “We buy the raw apple juice for our hard cider from Browns Orchard right down the road and we have a retail shop at their market. It’s a great partnership”.

“Tourism is one of the top industries in Pennsylvania” said York County Convention and Visitors Bureau President Anne Druck. She continued “In York County Tourism generates more than one billion dollars in spending every year. It brings revenue, creates jobs and generates taxes for our community.”

Druck said Central PA is one of the of the visited regions in Pennsylvania and they have new strategies to draw even more visitors in 2018. “Our new tourism grant round opens shortly. We’re also hosting PA and Maryland bus marketplace.” Druck continued “We’re also looking forward to a new launch of our liquid tourism trails! Our wine trail, ale trail and new sprits trail. They will all be under the umbrella of ‘Good Libations’”.

Businesses around the midstate asking residents to take to social media to share positive experiences you’ve had to help spread the word and help local tourism thrive in 2018.