5 accused of dealing heroin, cocaine

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Five people have been arrested on charges they were dealing heroin and cocaine in the York area.

Police said they were investigating an apparent heroin overdose death in Springettsbury Township and arrested 30-year-old Lamar L. Johnson when he sold heroin to undercover officers Wednesday morning.

Later in the afternoon, York County Drug Task Force officers arrested 25-year-old for having 10 grams of heroin. A search of his home turned up more than 1,000 grams of cocaine and 700 grams of heroin, authorities said.

Orr’s live-in girlfriend, 23-year-old Shainique K. Johnson, is accused of helping Orr sell drugs from their home in Thackston Lane in York.

Two others, 24-year-olds Luis E. Minier and Javiel Snellings, were arrested Wednesday evening after a search of another Thackston Lane home. Police said they found a half ounce of cocaine and $26,000 in cash.

All five suspects are charged with possession with the intent to deliver.

Lamar Johnson was in York County Prison on $50,000 bail. Orr, Snellings, and Minier were being held at the prison on $500,000 bail each.

Shainique Johnson was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

