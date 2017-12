200 municipalities say no mini-casino

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two-hundred Pennsylvania municipalities have told the Gaming Control Board they don’t want one of 10 new mini-casinos allowed under the new gambling expansion law.

The state’s 10 largest casinos will be able to start bidding in January on licenses that will allow up to 750 slot machines and 30 table games at satellite locations. The mini, or Category 4 casinos, cannot be within 25 miles of a competing casino.

Municipalities have until Dec. 31 to vote to keep out a new casino.

Local communities that so far have exercised their option to prohibit a casino are listed below.

Adams County

Fairfield Borough

Cumberland Township

Freedom Township

Germany Township

Highland Township

Menallen Township

Tyrone Township

Union Township

Cumberland County

Dickinson Township

North Newtown Township

Penn Township

Dauphin County

Wayne Township

Franklin County

Hamilton Township

Letterkenny Township

Peters Township

Southampton Township

Juniata County

Beale Township

Lack Township

Turbett Township

Lancaster County

Columbia Borough

Denver Borough

East Petersburg Borough

Elizabethtown Borough

Manheim Borough

Marietta Borough

Millersville Borough

Mountville Borough

Quarryville Borough

Clay Township

Colerain Township

East Cocalico Township

East Earl Township

East Hempfield Township

East Lampeter Township

Eden Township

Elizabeth Township

Ephrata Township

Lancaster Township

Leacock Township

Manheim Township

Mount Joy Township

Penn Township

Pequea Township

Sadsbury Township

Salisbury Township

Strasburg Township

West Cocalico Township

West Earl Township

West Lampeter Township

Lebanon County

East Hanover Township

North Annville Township

North Lebanon Township

South Lebanon Township

Perry County

Greenwood Township

Rye Township

York County

Mount Wolf Borough

Railroad Borough

North Codorus Township

Springfield Township