Work to restrict traffic on Route 22/322

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Work to replace a concrete slab on Route 22/322 will close one of the westbound lanes near the Linglestown Road exit for most of Thursday.

The right westbound lane will be closed at 3 a.m. and remain closed until around 3 p.m., according to a PennDOT news release.

PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny said the goal is to restore westbound Route 22/322 to two lanes earlier than 3 p.m.

The concrete slab will be removed and replaced with asphalt.

