Police make $465K marijuana bust in Lower Paxton Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they seized more than $465,000 worth of marijuana and other drugs when they raided a “large-scale” operation in Lower Paxton Township.

More than 44 pounds of marijuana was seized at 1341 North Mountain Road on Tuesday along with 18 pounds of “shatter,” a high-potency hash oil/wax, police said.

Police said they also seized several firearms, a large amount of drug paraphernalia, and over $89,000 in cash.

Three people have been arrested. Police did not immediately release their names.

Investigators said the operation used money counters, surveillance video, and pens to identify counterfeit bills.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.