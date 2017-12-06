Police make $465K marijuana bust in Lower Paxton Township

Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they seized more than $465,000 worth of marijuana and other drugs when they raided a “large-scale” operation in Lower Paxton Township.

More than 44 pounds of marijuana was seized at 1341 North Mountain Road on Tuesday along with 18 pounds of “shatter,” a high-potency hash oil/wax, police said.

Police said they also seized several firearms, a large amount of drug paraphernalia, and over $89,000 in cash.

Three people have been arrested. Police did not immediately release their names.

Investigators said the operation used money counters, surveillance video, and pens to identify counterfeit bills.

