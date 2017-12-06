Police ID woman who died in house fire

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released the name of a woman who died in a house fire in Washington Township early Tuesday.

Louise F. Auvil, 77, died in the fire that started before 5 a.m. in the 11400 block of Airport Road, state police said. Her cause of death is pending.

Auvil’s husband, 74-year-old Terry Auvil, sustained minor burns. He was expected to be released from a hospital on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Police said there are no indications of foul play.