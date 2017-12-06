Police ID victim of Harrisburg homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released the name of a 22-year-old man who died after a shooting on Tuesday.

Jorge Guillen died at Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital after he was found shot in the 400 block of South 16th Street around 5:44 p.m.

Officers had responded to the area after a report of shots fired and found Guillen lying on the street with gunshot wounds.

Police have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

