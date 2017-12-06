Police ID victim of Harrisburg homicide

By Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released the name of a 22-year-old man who died after a shooting on Tuesday.

Jorge Guillen died at Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital after he was found shot in the 400 block of South 16th Street around 5:44 p.m.

Jorge Guillen (Harrisburg Bureau of Police)

Officers had responded to the area after a report of shots fired and found Guillen lying on the street with gunshot wounds.

Police have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s