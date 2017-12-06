Pennsylvania updates list of doctors able to prescribe medical marijuana

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released an updated list of physicians who have been approved to prescribe medical marijuana.

Pennsylvania plans to begin delivering the medication to patients next year. Marijuana will be available only in pills, oils, topical gels and creams, liquid, tincture, and forms appropriate for vaporization and nebulization.

The 17 qualifying serious medical conditions include autism, cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Doctors must certify the illness, and patients must register and obtain an identification card from the Health Department.

A list of central Pennsylvania physicians approved to prescribe medical marijuana is below.

Berks County

Antonio Sotomayor, M.D.

1220 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19601

Neurology

Stanford Feinberg, M.D.

1001 Reed Avenue, Suite 408, Wyomissing, PA 19610

Neurology

Cumberland County

Christine Daecher, D.O.

2010 Market Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011

Family Medicine and Pain Medicine

Gregory Khan-Arthur, D.O.

25 North 32nd Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011

Family Medicine and Pain Medicine

Jean Santo, M.D.

2005 Technology Parkway, Suite 255, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Pain Management

John Neely, M.D.

310 Lambs Gap Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Functional Medicine

Jordan Klein, M.D.

175 Lancaster Blvd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Julianne Rich, M.D.

Theresa Burick, D.O.

2005 Technology Parkway, Suite 350, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Internal Medicine

Dauphin County

Daniel Kambic, D.O.

225 North Front Street, Steelton, PA 17113

Family Medicine

John Neely, M.D.

500 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17003

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology

Richard Magill, M.D.

3400 Derry Street, Harrisburg, PA 17100

Family Medicine

Franklin County

Marianne Herr-Paul, D.O.

1408 Buchanan Trail West, Greencastle, PA 17225

Family Medicine with Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine

Lancaster County

David Simons, D.O.

1575 Highlands Drive, Suite 204, Lititz, PA 17543

Pain Management

Heather Harle, M.D.

2150 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA 17601

Neurology

Lebanon County

Dan Lorenzo, M.D.

918 Russell Drive, Lebanon, PA 17042

Pain Management

Gregory Khan-Arthur, D.O.

1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042

Family Medicine and Pain Medicine

Mifflin County

Roy Punyabrata, M.D.

25 Rothermel Drive, Yeagertown, PA 17099

Psychiatry

York County

Christine Phillips, M.D.

3130 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331

Internal Medicine and Rheumatology

Gary Nalavany, M.D.

250 Fame Avenue, Suite 110, Hanover, PA 17331

Anesthesiology

Gregory Khan-Arthur, D.O.

2251 Eastern Blvd., Suite 101, York, PA 17402

Family Medicine and Pain Medicine

Michael Peck, D.O.

250 Fame Avenue, Suite 206A, Hanover, PA 17331

Family Practice

Qunicy Harberger, M.D.

1401 Roosevelt Avenue, York, PA 17404

Family Medicine