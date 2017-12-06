Pennsylvania updates list of doctors able to prescribe medical marijuana

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released an updated list of physicians who have been approved to prescribe medical marijuana.
Pennsylvania plans to begin delivering the medication to patients next year. Marijuana will be available only in pills, oils, topical gels and creams, liquid, tincture, and forms appropriate for vaporization and nebulization.
The 17 qualifying serious medical conditions include autism, cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Doctors must certify the illness, and patients must register and obtain an identification card from the Health Department.
A list of central Pennsylvania physicians approved to prescribe medical marijuana is below.
Berks County
Antonio Sotomayor, M.D.
1220 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19601
Neurology
Stanford Feinberg, M.D.
1001 Reed Avenue, Suite 408, Wyomissing, PA 19610
Neurology
Cumberland County
Christine Daecher, D.O.
2010 Market Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011
Family Medicine and Pain Medicine
Gregory Khan-Arthur, D.O.
25 North 32nd Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011
Family Medicine and Pain Medicine
Jean Santo, M.D.
2005 Technology Parkway, Suite 255, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Pain Management
John Neely, M.D.
310 Lambs Gap Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Functional Medicine
Jordan Klein, M.D.
175 Lancaster Blvd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Julianne Rich, M.D.
Theresa Burick, D.O.
2005 Technology Parkway, Suite 350, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Internal Medicine
Dauphin County
Daniel Kambic, D.O.
225 North Front Street, Steelton, PA 17113
Family Medicine
John Neely, M.D.
500 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17003
Pediatric Hematology/Oncology
Richard Magill, M.D.
3400 Derry Street, Harrisburg, PA 17100
Family Medicine
Franklin County
Marianne Herr-Paul, D.O.
1408 Buchanan Trail West, Greencastle, PA 17225
Family Medicine with Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Lancaster County
David Simons, D.O.
1575 Highlands Drive, Suite 204, Lititz, PA 17543
Pain Management
Heather Harle, M.D.
2150 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA 17601
Neurology
Lebanon County
Dan Lorenzo, M.D.
918 Russell Drive, Lebanon, PA 17042
Pain Management
Gregory Khan-Arthur, D.O.
1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042
Family Medicine and Pain Medicine
Mifflin County
Roy Punyabrata, M.D.
25 Rothermel Drive, Yeagertown, PA 17099
Psychiatry
York County
Christine Phillips, M.D.
3130 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331
Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Gary Nalavany, M.D.
250 Fame Avenue, Suite 110, Hanover, PA 17331
Anesthesiology
Gregory Khan-Arthur, D.O.
2251 Eastern Blvd., Suite 101, York, PA 17402
Family Medicine and Pain Medicine
Michael Peck, D.O.
250 Fame Avenue, Suite 206A, Hanover, PA 17331
Family Practice
Qunicy Harberger, M.D.
1401 Roosevelt Avenue, York, PA 17404
Family Medicine