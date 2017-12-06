PA Democratic Party calls for GOP lawmaker’s resignation after outburst

Published:
House State Government Committee Chairman Pennsylvania state Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, R-Butler, left, speaks during a hearing in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Pennsylvania election officials said non-citizen immigrants illegally voted hundreds of times in elections spanning 18 years, although that may not be the full number. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM/AP) The Pennsylvania Democratic Party is calling for the resignation of a GOP lawmaker after an outburst during a committee meeting.

The meeting on Wednesday was derailed briefly when Rep. Daryl Metcalfe asked his male colleague to stop touching him, suggesting the Democrat might be gay.

Rep. Daryl Metcalfe said, “I don’t like men, as you might,” after Rep. Matt Bradford placed his hand on Metcalfe’s forearm during a meeting of the state government committee Tuesday. Metcalfe went on to say “you have people on your side of the aisle that might like it. I don’t.”

A visibly stunned Bradford laughed and said the meeting was “officially off the rails.” He requested a sidebar to discuss what he called “extraneous issues.”

Bradford’s online biography says he has a wife and children.

 

