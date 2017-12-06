New Hope Ministries: Feed-A-Friend Radio Marathon

New Hope Ministries is a Christian social service agency that fights hunger and offers stability programs to our neighbors in need in south central Pennsylvania. We operate six centers and five mobile pantry programs within our footprint.

Feed-A-Friend is a 16-hour on-air radio marathon to support and raise awareness for New Hope Ministries’ Food Program. Businesses, schools, civic groups, and individuals can support Feed-A-Friend by donating canned and non-perishable food items. Most-needed items include canned fruit, canned meat, soup, cereal, peanut butter, and personal care items.

During the on-air marathon, the community is encouraged to listen and call into the radio station at (717) 637-0052 to make a pledge, or visit their website at www.nhm-pa.org to make a donation online!