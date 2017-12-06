Missing Harrisburg man found

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old Harrisburg man who went missing last week has been found.

Police said Mahendra Regmi was found on Wednesday and taken to Harrisburg Hospital for treatment.

Regmi was reported missing after he left his home in the 2600 block of Green Street on Saturday and failed to return.

Police said he wasn’t taking his medication for schizophrenia and made statements that he wanted to harm himself.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s