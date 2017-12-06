Missing Harrisburg man found

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old Harrisburg man who went missing last week has been found.

Police said Mahendra Regmi was found on Wednesday and taken to Harrisburg Hospital for treatment.

Regmi was reported missing after he left his home in the 2600 block of Green Street on Saturday and failed to return.

Police said he wasn’t taking his medication for schizophrenia and made statements that he wanted to harm himself.

