Man sought on charges he had sexual relationship with teen

EAST EARL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 16-year-old.

Justin M. Mayfield, 36, formerly of Harrisburg, is charged with three counts of unlawful contact with a minor, one count each of obscene and other sexual materials and performances, corruption of minors, and criminal use of a communication facility.

East Earl Township police said Mayfield is a registered Megan’s Law offender and befriended the victim when he began attending a Lancaster County church in June. Investigators believe he fled to California to avoid arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call East Earl police at 717-355-5302.

