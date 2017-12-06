Local schools continue to see more students after Puerto Rico hurricane

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Schools in the Midstate continue to see an increase in students from Puerto Rico months after a devastating hurricane hit the island.

“We’ve received 72 students from 47 families,” said Dr. Damaris Rau, the superintendent of the School District of Lancaster.

Rau said they started to a spike in the number of students from Puerto Rico just weeks after the hurricane. She said it’s a trend that continued into December.

“I think we’re going to see a large influx between now and February,” she said.

Officials with the Lebanon School District are also seeing huge increases.

This week, superintendent Dr. Arthur Abrom told a forum that they’ve gotten an extra 200 students after the hurricane and in recent weeks they’ve gotten an average of 10 students a day.

Earlier this year, officials with the School District of Lancaster held a drive to ensure students coming from Puerto Rico would have the supplies they need as their families looked to escape destruction.

“It’s cold outside and they’re coming from the island so obviously, they don’t have winter coats, scarves, and hats,” said Lisette Rivera, a transition coordinator with the School District of Lancaster.

Rau said they anticipate hiring extra English as a Second Language teachers to help the students.