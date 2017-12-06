Lebanon man gets 15 years for child sexual abuse, pornography

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Lebanon man will spend 15 years in a federal prison on child sexual abuse charges.

Kerry E. Tropasso, 36, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney David Freed said Tropasso had an online relationship with a minor and recorded a video of the minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He then uploaded digital images to a commercial printing service.

Tropasso also had a collection of thousands of images and hundreds of videos of suspected or previously identified child pornography.

Freed said the files depicted children in chains being raped by adults and included children as young as 5 years old.

