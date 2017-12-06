Hummelstown man faces 25 years after ‘third strike’ robbery conviction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Hummelstown man faces at least 25 years in prison following his conviction in a carjacking and police pursuit last year.

Alfred C. Carrera II, 45, was found guilty Tuesday by a Dauphin County jury of robbery of a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, and terroristic threats.

The Dauphin County district attorney’s office said the robbery conviction is Carrera’s “third strike” under Pennsylvania’s “Three Strikes” law, so he faces a mandatory sentence starting at 25 years. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 25.

Carrera was wanted for several retail thefts, three high-speed chases, and a carjacking when he grabbed a woman’s car keys and wallet from her table at a fast food restaurant in Middletown. He then threatened to shoot the woman when she followed him to the parking lot and begged him not to steal her SUV, authorities said.

Carrera and his girlfriend were arrested three days later, on Nov. 16, 2016, after they led police on a chase in the stolen SUV and reached speeds of over 100 mph. The 10-minute pursuit ended when the couple crashed in Swatara Township.

The pursuit, captured by the dash camera of a Penbrook police officer, was played for the jury during the trial.

